'Major travel delays': Anthony Henday Drive bridge will be closed this weekend

Drivers are being asked to find another way or prepare for delays on the Henday this weekend, because crews need to close a bridge over the North Saskatchewan River.

The westbound bridge on the southwest section of the ring road near Cameron Heights Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

It will also be closed during the same hours from June 16 to 19.

Drivers will still be able to get through, with traffic rerouted onto the eastbound bridge, but major delays are expected due to volume and a speed reduction to 60 km/h.

The work is being done to add an extra lane to each bridge. Similar closures happened last year.

"Motorists are encouraged to use Whitemud Drive as an alternate route," said Wayne Wood, a spokesperson for the provincial government.

"Oversized and overweight loads will not be permitted during these closures."

Closure dates may be adjusted based on weather and drivers are encouraged to visit 511 Alberta for the latest updates.