'Major' two-house blaze under control: Regina Fire

Regina Fire said a large blaze involving two homes on the 1600 block of Montreal Street Friday morning is now under control, with crews continuing to monitor “hot spots”.

Saskatchewan Drive was closed in both directions between Montreal Street and Ottawa Street as crews battled the fire, but has since reopened.

All occupants of both homes have been accounted for, according to Regina Fire.

A fire investigator is at the scene.

Regina Police Service and Regina Fire are expected to provide more information at a later time.

