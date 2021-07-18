Major water main break shuts down portion of Pembina Highway
Weekend Anchor / Reporter
Stephanie Tsicos
A major water main break has shut down a portion of Pembina Highway.
Northbound Pembina between Adamar Road and Manahan Avenue is closed while crews work to repair the damage.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Winnipeg Police Service shared via Twitter the roadway will be closed overnight. Police said there is a concern the road base has been washed away underneath the street surface.
Water could be seen covering portions of the roadway and cracks were visible.
Traffic in the area is being redirected to the southbound side of Pembina.
The cause of the water main break was not provided, and it is not known when the road will reopen.
