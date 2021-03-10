Environment Canada has issued alerts for much of northern Ontario as a messy, low-pressure weather system moves through the area on Wednesday bringing heavy precipitation, including freezing rain and snow.

Beginning Wednesday morning and continuing into Thursday, heavy rain of between 20 to 40 mm is expected in these northeastern communities east of Lake Superior:

Agawa

Batchawana Bay

Blind River

Elliot Lake

Lake Superior Park

Montreal River Harbour

Ranger Lake

Sault St. Marie

St. Joseph Island

Searchmont

Thessalon

Parts of northeastern Ontario, including Chapleau, Englehart, Foleyet, Gogama, Kirkland Lake, and Missinaibi Lake are expected to get between 15 and 25 mm of rain over the next 24 hours.

Flooding is a concern as the frozen and snow-covered ground reduces the ability to absorb the rainfall.

Rain is expected to begin along Highway 101, including sections of Highways 11 and 17, Wednesday afternoon and turn into freezing rain Wednesday evening as the temperature drops.

"The freezing rain will likely mix with ice pellets and snow overnight into Thursday morning," Environment Canada said. "Ice accretion of 3 to 7 mm is expected."

These are the communities affected:

Agawa

Chapleau

Cochrane

Dubreuilville

Iroquois Falls

Lake Superior Park

Missinaibi Lake

Pukaskwa Park

Timmins

Wawa

White River

MIX OF MESSY WINTER WEATHER

In Fort Albany, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Kesagami Lake, Little Abitibi, and Smooth Rock Falls, rain beginning Wednesday morning is expected to create messy conditions as the temperature drops sharply in the afternoon.

"Snow and ice pellets are likely, followed by a period of freezing rain Wednesday evening into Wednesday night," Environment Canada said. "At this point in time, combined snow and ice pellet amounts of 10 cm appear possible, as well as light accretions of freezing rain."

The weather system is moving eastward from the west and will end on Thursday.

Given the expected messy mix of wintry precipitation, travel will be impacted across the area.

In the more northern sections of the region, heavy snowfall between 10 and 20 cm is expected overnight from Quetico Provincial Park to Pledger Lake, including Geraldton and sections of Highways 11 and 17.

Environment Canada warns rapid snowfall accumulation will create visibility issues on the roads.