Major winter storm causing delays, anxiety for Ottawa travellers

Anxiety is high for people trying to get home or to family gatherings in time for Christmas due to the massive winter storm in the region.

For three days, Candace and Pete Stothart have been trying to get to Vancouver for the holidays.

“This past Tuesday, the flight was cancelled and the earliest they could do was get us on a flight Thursday," Candace Stothart said. "So finally we are leaving today, the one ticket they could find for us."

A winter storm on the west coast cancelled their first flight.

“I think this is the third time that we have tried to check them in for their flight to Vancouver,” said Tonja Stothart, the couple’s daughter.

Now another storm is about to barrel down on Ottawa and their window to get off the ground is closing.

“We are hoping that we will not be stopped again because we are watching the storm coming in again, and we will see,” said Candace.

On one of the busiest travel days of the year, thousands are trying to get out ahead of the storm.

“This is the lineup and it’s the only airline open it looks like, but it’s not bad. It is what it is. Hopefully we get out before the storm really gets bad,” said Connie Dooks, who is going to Florida.

Cassie Ferri’s original flight to Boston was on Friday, but she rescheduled to Thursday because of the storm.

“There was a cost involved and I think it was $140 so that was difficult, but I just want to get out,” said Ferri.

Officials recommend keeping an eye on your flight status ahead of leaving for the airport.

“Check with their carrier to make sure they have the most up-to-date information concerning their flight and then build in that time when you do ultimately leave for the airport because the roads might be a mess and there may be line ups,” said Krista Kealey, Ottawa Airport’s Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the airport's departures page showed about two dozen delays and cancellations.