Major winter storm to deliver strong winds, heavy snowfall to much of Atlantic Canada
A major winter storm is expected to lash much of Atlantic Canada today with strong winds and heavy snowfall.
Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for all four provinces.
The forecast calls for up to 40 centimetres of snow in southeastern New Brunswick and as much as 45 centimetres in northern Nova Scotia.
Prince Edward Island can expect up to 40 centimetres in some areas, and Newfoundland will get between 15 centimetres and 35 centimetres by Saturday, with the highest accumulations expected across the western half of the island, including the Burgeo area.
Residents of eastern Newfoundland are being warned to brace for gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour along the coast, particularly along the Avalon and Burin peninsulas.
Meanwhile, blizzard and extreme cold warnings are in effect for southeastern and central Labrador.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.
