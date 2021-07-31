Majority of Alberta under heat warning, high temperatures up to 35 degrees expected

Environment Canada has placed the majority of Alberta under heat warnings as it forecasts daytime temperatures ranging from 29 to 35 degrees.

The weather agency says the combination of high daytime temperatures and lack of respite during the overnight period present conditions that could elevate the risk of heat illnesses, like heat stroke or exhaustion.

Heat warnings are in effect for all parts of the province except Jasper National Park and Nordegg.

Western parts of the province are also under an air quality advisory as wildfire smoke is expected to envelop areas in and around Banff and Jasper National Parks, Hinton, and Grande Cache.

Albertans and those visiting areas under the heat warning should consider rescheduling outdoor activities outside of peak temperatures, take frequent breaks from the heat, and drink plenty of water.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” the heat warning said.

Record high for #yeg today and 2021 is now at 13 days of 30+. The record of 14 days (from 1961) should get tied tomorrow and broken Monday. #yegwx https://t.co/v9Bp8IPgq8

According to Environment Canada's Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre, temperatures are expected to peak on Sunday in the low to mid-30s.

"The upper ridge over the western prairies will continue to bring above normal temperatures through the long weekend and into next week," the prediction centre said.

Smoke held temps down and #yeg only made it to a high of 29.3 degrees. Still at 13 days of 30+ in 2021...record is 14 days from 1961. #yegwx

July's high temperature summary for #Calgary. 25 days were warmer than average. Until the end of the month, we did get breaks from the heat on Sundays. #yyc #yycwx #yycweather #Calgaryweather pic.twitter.com/fKCy67RVGt

EXTREME HEAT RESPONSE ACTIVATED BY EDMONTON

The City of Edmonton reactivated its extreme heat response plan on Saturday to help ensure vulnerable people are safe during the warmer weather.

Peace officers will carry water bottles to distribute to vulnerable people.

City facilities and recreation centres will be open to give people a break from the heat. These include:

The Orange Hub;

Mill Woods Recreation Centre;

Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre;

Kinsmen Sports Centre;

Clareview Community Recreation Centre;

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre;

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre and;

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre.

City pools, including the Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool and Hardisty Fitness and Leisure Centre, will distribute free water bottles to anyone in need.

Water bottle filling stations will be available in the river valley at park fountains and certain fire hydrants. Locations include:

Giovanni Caboto Park at 109 Avenue and 94 Street;

Michael Phair Park at 104 Street, north of Jasper Avenue;

Parkdale Square Shopping Complex at 118 Avenue east of 82 Street;

Butler Memorial Park at 100A Avenue and 158 Street; and

Strathcona Farmers' Market at 83 Avenue, east of 104 Street.

The city encourages anyone who is need of assistance because of the heat or sees someone in distress to call 211 or 911 in emergencies.

The extreme weather response will remain in effect until the heat dies down, the city said in a statement Saturday.