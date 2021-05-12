Majority of B.C.'s COVID-19 fines issued to people in 20-39 age group

The majority of COVID-19 fines that have been handed out across British Columbia so far have gone to people in the 20-39 age group, according to new numbers from the province.

The Ministry of Public Safety said 1,679 tickets related to COVID-19 offences had been processed as of May 8, with 545 going to people in their 20s and another 397 going to people in their 30s.

Combined, that amounts to 56 per cent of all fines for a demographic that makes up about 25 per cent of the B.C. population.

The numbers don't suggest there's widespread flouting of COVID-19 restrictions among young people, however.

As of the 2016 census, there were about 1.2 million B.C. residents between the ages of 20 and 39. Using that figure, their 942 combined tickets would amount to one fine for every 1,272 people in that age group.

There were also dozens of COVID-19 fines handed out to people in their 70s, and four fines issued to people who were 80 years old or older.

Some 40 tickets were issued to organizations, clubs, restaurants and other non-individuals.

Altogether, the 1,679 tickets issued amount to $1,179,980 worth of fines. Only about 14 per cent of that – 329 fines worth $172,825 – had been paid as of March 8, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, the provincial government unveiled new legislation that will put pressure on COVID-19 rule-breakers to settle up, or risk losing their driver's licence.

Under proposed amendments to B.C.'s Motor Vehicle Act, drivers with unpaid fines relating to pandemic restrictions could be unable to renew their driver's licence.

The government said the new rules, if passed, would come into effect on July 1.

Younger people were also over-represented in federal Quarantine Act offences. The 20-39 age group accounted for 41 per cent of the 456 offences recorded in B.C. as of May 8, while people age 40-59 made up 34 per cent.

See the full breakdown of provincial and federal fines below.

COVID-19 violations processed in B.C. as of May 8:

Under 18: 42

18-19: 81

20-29: 545

30-39: 397

40-49: 188

50-59: 245

60-69: 104

70-79: 33

80 and older: 4

Non-individuals: 40

Quarantine Act violations processed in B.C. as of May 8: