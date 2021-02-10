Health officials had some good news Wednesday for those monitoring the spread of the novel coronavirus through one of B.C.'s resort municipalities.

The latest epidemiological data suggests transmission in Whistler is starting to slow, Vancouver Coastal Health said in a brief statement.

As of Monday, the area had seen 614 cases since the start of the year.

While the update is good news, the health authority is urging anyone in the area to follow public health orders to ensure transmission is low.

"The majority of cases continue to be among young adults with transmission occurring predominantly in household settings," VCH said.

Gatherings are not permitted, and anyone feeling sick must stay home. Physical distance and handwashing are required, as are masks in indoor public spaces.