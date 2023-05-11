Majority of Digby County wildfire contained: DNRR

A wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia continues to burn but is being held back.

The Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says 90 per cent of the fire near the community of Hassett, N.S., is contained.

It started Monday and was about eight hectares.

Thirty-one DNRR staff are on site along with eight volunteer firefighters and one helicopter.

On Monday, the RCMP evacuated five homes and used a nearby church as a shelter.