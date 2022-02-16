Majority of Huron Church Road still blocked, commuter and school buses impacted

The majority of Huron Church Road is still blocked to cross-town traffic which has led to bottlenecks and backups in the detour routes, leaving some students out in the cold waiting for their commute.

Barriers along Huron Church Rd. have affected many bus operators including the biggest in town, First Student, whose buses park on the west side of the road.

“All their buses have to come east right, to get to the downtown, LaSalle, so they’ve had a lot of delays since Monday,” said Gabrielle McMillan, general manager of Bus Kids. “Some of those routes have been 45 minutes to an hour delay.”

Northwood Street was reopened Wednesday afternoon, creating traffic flow across Huron Church to Industrial Drive which is a sigh of relief for First Student.

McMillan says wait times improved Wednesday and hopes that trend continues.

“We hope that at least having one to get across Huron Church that they can get to the east side will help cut down on the delays,” she said.

Re-routing has impacted Transit Windsor as well.

“There was a sign that said it was moved,” said commuter Russ Brown. “I only had five minutes to get to the next bus so I missed my bus for my appointment and I never knew it was running.”

According to executive director Tyson Cragg the Central 3 has seen the most impacts, while other routes experience an increase in ridership as people find ways around.

“We're doing the best we can to work with the routing options that we do have which along that two to three km stretch along Huron Church you're really either north or south,” he said.

Cragg says they'll continue to monitor and communicate info on the detours.

“There's a map that'll show you which stops are closed and which are open,” he said.

Residents have shared their concerns over access to emergency services but providers are reassuring the public their safety is not being compromised by the presence of barriers.

“Same thing with flooding. Same thing with parades. We always have our trucks strategically placed where we need them for an emergency,” Windsor Fire and Rescue fire prevention officer Mike Coste said.

Essex-Windsor EMS deputy chief Justin Lammers says they have reorganized units to cover the west side.

“We have coverage in the west side of Windsor,” he said. “We've re-organized some units to provide that coverage. There's no concerns there and we'll continue to respond in the manner we always do.”