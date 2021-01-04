The number of outbreaks in Manitoba personal care homes is beginning to stabilize, with the majority of them including two or fewer cases.

On Monday, Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said of the 43 outbreaks in Manitoba personal care homes, 25 outbreaks have two or fewer active cases, and 16 have zero active cases but are still listed as an outbreak due to the incubation period.

"The numbers are starting to come down," Siragusa said.

Across the province, she said there are 399 active cases in personal care homes. In Winnipeg, there are 103 active cases, which include 55 cases among residents and 48 cases among staff.

"There still is lots of work to do on this front," she said. "We are definitely not out of the woods yet, but I did want to thank everyone who's been involved in stabilizing the personal care home situation."

On Monday, the province declared an outbreak at the Heritage Life Personal Care Home in Niverville.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS AT MANITOBA HEALTH-CARE FACILITIES

Siragusa said there are now 15 outbreaks at 11 health-care facilities or hospitals in Manitoba, which include 45 active cases.

The outbreak at the Beausejour Hospital was declared over on Monday. Siragusa said the hospital's emergency department reopened Monday morning.

Along with that, the outbreak at St. Anthony's General Hospital in The Pas was declared over this weekend.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS AT MANITOBA CORRECTIONAL FACILITIES

As of Monday, active cases of COVID-19 remain in only five correctional facilities in Manitoba, including the province's only federally run prison which has been hit the hardest.

According to the most up-to-date information from the Correctional Service of Canada, the Stony Mountain Institution had 62 active cases as of Sunday. In total, it has seen 347 inmates test positive for COVID-19, and one inmate whose death has been linked to the disease.

Among Manitoba's provincial correctional centre, Milner Ridge has 19 active cases of COVID-19. Of the centre's total 105 cases, 26 were among staff and 79 were among inmates. Eighty-six cases have been listed as recovered.

The Headingley Correctional Centre is currently dealing with five active cases of COVID-19. Of its 253 total cases, 46 were among staff and 207 were among inmates. Two hundred and forty-eight cases have been listed as recovered.

The Winnipeg Remand Centre has four active cases of COVID-19. Of its total 24 cases, 13 were among staff and 11 were among inmates. Twenty cases have been listed as recovered.

The Women's Correctional Centre currently has one active case. Of its total 31 cases, four were among staff and 27 were among inmates. Thirty cases have been listed as recovered.

The four remaining correctional centres in Manitoba that were dealing with COVID-19 cases, including the Agassiz Youth Centre, the Manitoba Youth Centre, the Brandon Correctional Centre and The Pas Correctional Centre, have reported them all as recovered.

There have been no deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in a provincially run correctional centre in Manitoba.