Majority of Manitoba's 130 new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated residents

Manitoba public officials reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with two deaths.

Of the new cases, the majority were among the unvaccinated with 90, along with seven people who were partially vaccinated. Thirty-three new cases were in fully-vaccinated Manitobans.

Of the new cases, the Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 18, the Northern Health Region has 33, Prairie Mountain Health Region has 16, the Southern Health Region has 43 and Winnipeg has 20 cases of the virus.

The province’s test positivity rate now sits at 3.4 per cent.

According to provincial data of the 90 people hospitalized due to the virus, 14 patients are receiving critical care.

Breaking down those numbers, 48 patients in hospital have active cases of the virus, with nine individuals in the ICU.

The data shows 75 per cent of people currently in hospital with active cases of the virus are unvaccinated with 36 patients. The percentage of unvaccinated individuals in the ICU is at 78 per cent, or seven cases.

Fully-vaccinated people account for nine active case hospitalizations, with partially-vaccinated people adding another three cases. There is one fully-vaccinated person and one partially-vaccinated person in the ICU.

There have been 61,385 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since the pandemic started with 1,217 deaths.

Right now the province has 927 active cases of the virus along with 59,241 recoveries.