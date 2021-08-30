Majority of Manitoba's new COVID-19 cases were not fully vaccinated

Health officials say the majority of Manitoba's COVID-19 cases identified on Monday are among those who are not fully vaccinated.

Manitoba public health reported 213 cases of COVID-19 over the course of the weekend – with 31 cases on Friday; 102 cases on Saturday; 46 cases on Sunday; and 34 on Monday.

Along with the cases, Manitoba has a five-day test positivity rate sitting at three per cent.

The cases over the weekend bring Manitoba's total to 58,681, which includes 503 active cases and 56,989 recoveries. Eleven cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

Of the 34 cases reported on Monday, the province said 25 people were not fully vaccinated. The cases include:

one new case not fully vaccinated, in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

five new cases, with two not fully vaccinated, in the Northern health region;

three new cases, with two not fully vaccinated, in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

nine new cases, with eight not fully vaccinated, in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

16 new cases, with 12 not fully vaccinated, in the Winnipeg health region.

As of Monday, the province said 82 per cent of eligible Manitobans (those born before Dec. 31, 2009) had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 76.7 per cent had received two doses.

No deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the total at 1,189.

There are 65 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 18 who are in intensive care. Of the ICU patients, six have active cases and 12 are not infectious but still need critical care.

The province said 1,607 laboratory tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the number of tests done since early February 2020 to 923,548.