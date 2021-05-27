Majority of Manitoba students to continue remote learning for another week

Most Manitoba students will have to continue to learn at home for another week.

The province announced on Thursday that all students in Winnipeg, Brandon, the Red River Valley, and Garden Valley school divisions will continue with remote learning for at least one more week.

This means they will be at home until at least June 7, while students at schools in Dauphin will be in remote learning until June 9.

"We are not in a position to send our students who are currently in remote learning situations back into the classroom," said Premier Brian Pallister.

He said officials will continue to monitor the situation.

"Our priority has always been to keep our students in the environment that they learn best in, and that is, of course, in the classroom with an educator."

Pallister said he commends teachers and educators for the work they have done during these times.

Students in Winnipeg and Brandon have been in remote learning since May 12.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said while these schools are in remote learning other schools in the province will be monitored.

"For the other schools, we are taking the targeted approach, the similar targeted approach that we did earlier. If we see transmission occurring, if we're in a high-risk situation, we might have to put other schools in remote," said Roussin.

Roussin was also asked why the province didn't decide to just keep students at home for the rest of the year.

He said the goal has always been to get kids back in class, with the premier adding students mental health is important.

The province also provided guidance for school divisions that are trying to figure out what to do for graduation ceremonies.

The province suggested postponing ceremonies until the fall, and if grads are held, all health orders must be followed. It was also suggested that virtual or drive-in graduations are done and that interactions between staff and graduates are limited.