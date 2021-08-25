Majority of Nova Scotians think homelessness is a serious problem: poll

A new poll shows that eight in 10 Nova Scotians surveyed feel that homelessness is a moderate or serious problem in the province and 56 per cent feel that if shelters are full, those experiencing homelessness should have the right to set up temporary shelters on public land.

Data released from MQO Research on Wednesday indicates that only two in 10 Nova Scotians gave the province a good or very good rating at addressing homelessness in the province, with only 14 per cent saying they felt Halifax Regional Municipality was doing a good or very good job at handling the current situation.

"There is a clear recognition that insecure housing is a problem and not just a problem that is being faced by Halifax but across the province," Lianne Sarson, VP, Research and Engagement at MQO Research, said in a release.

"Responses showed support for additional investment into possible solutions and that Nova Scotians feel that the responsibility to address insecure housing in the province is one that should be shared between the provincial government, municipal governments and the individual."

According to poll results, 56 per cent of residents think the current housing supply in Halifax is inadequate and 85 per cent want to see more provincial investment into the construction of permanent affordable housing units.

Eight in 10 people think there should be an expansion of emergency shelters.

The online poll surveyed 400 Nova Scotians between August 20 to 24.