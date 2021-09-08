iHeartRadio

Majority of remaining fossil fuels must stay in the ground to limit climate crisis: study

To avoid the worst consequences of climate change — worsening extreme weather, irreversible ecosystem shifts, loss of life and economic hardship — scientists say the world must limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The only way to do that, they say, is by making deep cuts to fossil fuel emissions.
