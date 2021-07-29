Majority of Sask. crops rated as poor to fair: Ministry of Agriculture

Drought conditions across the province continue to wreak havoc on Saskatchewan crops, according to the Ministry of Agriculture’s weekly crop report.

The ministry said some producers have already started harvesting as the heat has pushed crops ahead of normal development stages for this time of the year. Others are still assessing crop yields to determine if cutting and baling is a better option than harvesting.

The province said estimated yields will be well below average this year. Any rainfall will come too late for this year’s crop, but could have a positive impact next year. The drought conditions have caused major damage to crop, a majority of crops are rated as poor to fair.

In addition to the drought, heat, hail, strong winds and grasshoppers have also damaged crops across the province in the last week. The Ministry of Agriculture said producers can’t do much to address environmental concerns this late in the season.

The ministry is reminding producers the Farm Stress Line is available to offer support. The confidential service is available 24/7 at 1-800-667-4442. Calls are answered by Mobile Crisis Services Regina.