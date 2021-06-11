Majority of stakeholders vote in favour of changing Calgary high school's name

The process to potentially rename a southwest Calgary high school because of its ties to Canada's former residential school system has moved ahead.

An online poll, conducted by the Calgary Catholic School District, found 79 per cent of stakeholders were in favour of changing the name of Bishop Grandin High School.

Just 12 per cent disagreed with the idea while nine per cent were undecided.

Meanwhile, a smaller proportion of staff (54 per cent) and students (51 per cent) want to see the name changed.

The results also suggested 16 per cent of staff and 25 per cent of students were against the change.

Twenty-four per cent of students and 30 per cent of staff members were undecided.

Bishop Vital-Justin Grandin was a key architect of Canada's residential school system.

The CCSD has been under increasing pressure to consider changing its name following the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried at the site of a former school in B.C.

It says it will consider feedback from all stakeholders including parents, staff and students in making a decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Board of Education renamed Langevin School as Riverside School.

The new name marks a return to the past for the institution, which bore the name Riverside Junior High School until it became Langevin in 1936.