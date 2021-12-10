Majority of Sudbury area COVID-19 cases not fully vaccinated

While breakthrough COVID-19 cases are happening in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, the majority of infections and hospitalizations involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated, Public Health Sudbury and Districts said Thursday in its weekly update.

There have been 2,070 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the area since June 1 and 68 per cent of those involve unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents. Fully vaccinated people make up 32 per cent of the cases in the last six months.

"During that same period, there have been 70 local hospitalizations of which 50 cases (71 per cent) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Twenty hospitalized cases (29 per cent) were fully vaccinated," the health unit said.

"Based on data from the last 14 days, the risk of contracting COVID-19 for unvaccinated residents of Sudbury and districts was 6.1 times the risk for fully vaccinated residents."

CURRENT NUMBERS

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been a total of 4,247 COVID-19 cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. There have been 43 COVID-related deaths and 3,880 infections have been resolved.

As of Thursday at 4 p.m., there are 367 active infections after 35 new cases were confirmed and 31 previous cases were resolved.

Between Dec. 2 and 8, 325 new cases were reported and 246 were resolved, including four COVID-related deaths. During that same 7-day period, there were 28 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area.

"In the past 28 days, the overall incidence rate of COVID-19 in our area was 498.8 new cases per 100,000 population. Residents who were 19 years of age and younger had the highest rate at 996 new cases per 100,000 population," the health unit said.

Other age groups that are trending higher than the overall incidence rate involve residents ages 30-49, which are more than 550 per 100,000 people.

The majority of new cases, 102 out of 325, last week were exposed through close contact with another infected person. Thirty-three cases were connected to an outbreak and 41 had no epidemiological link, suggesting community spread.

VACCINATION STATUS

The percentage of residents ages five and up in Sudbury and Manitoulin who are fully vaccinated is 77.7 per cent, falling just behind the provincial average of 80.7 per cent.

More than 74 per cent of the total population is fully immunized.

Just over 82 per cent of residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine have received their first dose, three points behind the Ontario average.

ROLLING BACK RESTRICTIONS

New COVID-19 safety measures are coming into effect Saturday, as announced earlier this week by Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, the medical officer of health for Sudbury and Manitoulin.

"As we are seeing persistently high and growing COVID-19 case rates, yesterday I announced new legally enforceable measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These additional measures include, but are not limited to, limiting the size of social gatherings in certain settings, proof of vaccination requirements in non-essential businesses, and increased requirements for team sports," Sutcliffe said.