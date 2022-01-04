Majority of Windsor Assembly Plant Workers vaccinated as policy goes into effect

A “vast majority” of workers at Windsor Assembly Plant have received a COVID-19 vaccine as the company’s policy went into effect for all employees Jan. 1, 2022.

While Stellantis is not disclosing exact numbers, a company representative said a “vast majority” of workers are vaccinated.

The company announced it would be putting a mandatory vaccination policy in place in October which would require all employees, contractors, service provider workers and visitors at Stellantis sites in Canada to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination status prior to entering a Stellantis facility.

The representative said Stellantis will not be commenting on any details regrading the policy or discipline for those who have not complied with the company’s policy.

The Windsor Assembly Plant will be down until Jan. 21 “to align production with global sales,” but the company does not foresee any issue in resuming production after the downtime as a result of the vaccination policy.