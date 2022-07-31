Make-a-Wish Foundation builds elaborate treehouse for Breslau, Ont. boy

Seven-year-old Brayden Van Dyke’s summer just got a whole lot brighter.

The Breslau boy loves being outside with family and friends. He also lives with a disease that severely affects his mobility and other functions.

Diagnosed with Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) at 10-months-old, Brayden suffers from a compromised nervous system, immune system and is also predisposed to cancers.

“There’s an overall decline in his mobility,” explained Brayden’s mom, Sarah Van Dyke. “Many kids with AT are in wheelchairs by the age of 10.”

When the Make-a-Wish Foundation approached Brayden earlier this year, he said he wanted something he could keep.

“So I decided on a treehouse,” Brayden explained.

And that’s exactly what he got. Last week, work was finished on a one-of-a-kind structure in the Van Dyke’s backyard. It’s complete with a slide, climbing wall, drawbridge, bunk beds, a pulley bucket and swings.

“I didn’t get to see it being built, so when I came to see it the other day – mind blown,” said Brayden’s sister, Taya Van Dyke. “Its huge, Brayden loves it, everyone loves it.”

The new backyard addition is perfect for summer fun and family sleepovers.

“We’ve had so many friends from the neighbourhood over, so many kids from Brayden’s class,” said Sarah. “I think yesterday afternoon there were like seven kids just running around in the backyard.”

Make-a-Wish teamed up with local builders and suppliers to make Brayden’s wish come true.

Volunteer Sandra Allen said seeing the look on his face once the treehouse was built is all the motivation they need to keep helping more kids.

“It’s amazing what one person can do – let alone a whole community – that can make a child’s wish come true,” said Allen.

The community is set to rally around Brayden again in September.

The Van Dyke family is organizing a charity golf tournament at Ariss Valley Golf and Country Club on September 18.

Proceeds from Birdies for Brayden will go toward the AT Children’s Project.

More than a 100 golfers have already registered. The family hopes to get to 144.