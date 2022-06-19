Make-a-Wish Foundation, community helps bring special treehouse to Breslau kid

A special treehouse is being made for Brayden Van Dyke.

The seven-year-old is just finishing second grade, loves being outdoors, but also suffers from Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT).

This rare condition he was diagnosed with at 10 months old affects his nervous system, immune system, other bodily functions, and leaves him highly predisposed to cancers.

"Eventually as he gets older it's going to affect his walking more and more, affects his speech, his swallowing, and just progressively get worse as he gets older," said father Steve Van Dyke. "A lot of children are bound to wheelchairs by the age of 10."

Brayden gets weekly treatment at home and also has regular checkups with physiotherapy, speech therapy, and other specialists.

Still, Brayden enjoys going on camping trips with his family and doing activities at different sites.

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked Brayden what his wish was, he just told them he wanted a treehouse.

The treehouse now being built in the backyard of the Breslau home is in its early stages, but will be about 12 feet high with two floors when it's done.

"We made sure there's a slide, we have a rock climbing wall, and we have a drawbridge made out of rope," said Corey Lasso, the president of the Chart Renovation team. "The second floor actually has two bunkbeds. He had a request that he wants to have a sleepover with his brother.

"It touches your hear and it is the reason that our team stepped up and all our suppliers. We just want to make sure that Brayden has something special to share with his family and friends."

Another request from Brayden will also make sure he's well fed while up there.

"A pulley bucket," he said. "So that Mommy can put snacks in the bucket and I can pull it up."

The materials were donated by local suppliers.

"It just gives us hope," said mother Sarah Van Dyke. "It's incredible.

"Our friends and family, our neighbours, everyone that we've spoken to about this is absolutely overwhelmed and thrilled for Brayden."

Chart Renovations is expected to complete the project by the weekend of June 26.

"They're really thoughtful that they can come here and build a treehouse for Brayden," said brother Jacob.

The family holds a charity golf tournament called "Birdies for Brayden", which raises money for the AT Children's Project. Participants can register for the Sept. 18 event at Ariss Valley Golf and Country Club online.