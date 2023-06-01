Make-A-Wish foundation makes young cancer survivor's dream come true

After facing challenges few children should face, things look a bit dreamier for young Brooklin Lumb.

The 13-year-old is one of the most recent recipients of a wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation. The cancer survivor was gifted her dream bass guitar from Music Pro in Barrie.

"Just listening to my favourite band and [in] one of my favourite songs, the main instrument in it is the bass, and I just fell in love with it," Lumb tells CTV News.

At just 4 years old Lumb was diagnosed with leukemia. She fought that battle for two years, receiving treatments at Sick Kid's Hospital in Toronto and Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

"She went through countless blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, many, many different surgeries through part of her chemotherapy, endless trips to Sick Kids, stays in the hospital," says mom Pamela Planting. "It was a big ordeal for two years."

Lumb was declared as being in remission after two years of treatment. She's now marking her fifth year since treatment ended with a new bass guitar from Music Pro in Barrie and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

"She does have a love of music," said Planting. "She could tell you everything about music. Can't remember to clean her room, but she can tell you what band is playing and what they are all about, which is great."

In addition to the guitar, she was also gifted with an amp, all required fixings and a $200 gift card to the store.

"We met Brooklyn and put a package together for her for what she desired, and then Make a Wish contacted us to make the dreams come true," said Jason MacNeill, the store's general manager.

Her mother says she's now considered cancer-free. She will also be taking lessons to learn the intricacies of her new gift.