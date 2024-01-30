Make all health records paperless, accessible to patients digitally by 2028: report

The Public Policy Forum says Canada's handling of health records is woefully out of date and negatively affecting patient care.

A report released today by the non-profit organization calls for health records to be digital and accessible to all members of a patient's care team by 2028.

It says right now, patient information and referrals can be easily lost between health-care providers, resulting in what can be harmful — even life-threatening — delays.

The report says one of the first steps required is to stop using fax machines to transmit medical information.

It says all Canadians should have a digital medical record that includes electronic referrals and electronic prescriptions.

The report also calls for federal legislation to give patients ownership and access to their own health data.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.