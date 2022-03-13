'Make it happen now': Winnipeggers rally for immediate action to fight climate change

A group of Winnipeggers rallied outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) on Saturday to call on the federal government to take immediate action to fight climate change.

The group made up of a coalition of environmentally conscious organizations and participants is asking for a just transition from fossil fuels, and for the federal government to pass legislation that will speed up a shift to renewable energy.

“Justin Trudeau promised to do that three years ago in 2019 and we’re calling on him to take make it happen now,” said Melanie Dennis Unrau, a volunteer for the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition, the group that organized the event,

Dennis Unrau said the feds have been doing consultations on a just transition from fossil fuels, but immediate action is needed to address the issue.

“We know there’s a need to transition off of fossil fuels as quickly as possible to stop emitting greenhouse gases,” she said.

“We need to do that in keeping with climate science, but also while protecting Indigenous rights, following Indigenous leadership, while ensuring that there are clean, green jobs available in a fossil-free economy, and making sure that no one is left behind. It’s about social justice and climate transition at the same time.”

Dennis Unrau said the group is hoping to spark a movement toward action.

On Thursday, Ottawa asked Canadians about proposed legislation on transitioning from fossil fuels, and how to support the energy sector and workers transition to a low carbon future.