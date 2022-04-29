'Make peace, not war': Toronto students rally to support Ukraine

Hundreds of students from three Ukrainian immersion schools in Toronto rallied at Nathan Phillips Square Friday calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.

“You need to make peace, not war,” said Grade 4 Josyf Cardinal Slipyj Elementary School student David Nykolyn. “I have family and everyone has a family in Ukraine. They should not be suffering. They should live in peace.”

The students also from St. Demetrius Catholic School and St. Josaphat Catholic School stood side-by-side, many with handmade signs, wearing the colours of Ukraine and cheering in support. One group held a large Ukrainian flag the length of the stage.

“The spirit. I’m feeling it here with you today,” Yulia Kovaliv Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada told the rally.

Listening to speeches touching on the devastation and the need for help, the students stood proud together.

“I feel like we are really supporting Ukraine,” Grade 4 student Nelia Vykhopen said. “I feel like this is a really big place and lot of schools are here.”

Many of the young people at the rally feel a close connection to Ukraine. They have relatives and friends caught in the horrific violence.

“It’s sad,” said Grade 8 student Yulia Belej. “Some have come to Canada to stay and evacuate and some still stayed there are living there in the shelters and bunkers.”

“I wasn’t born in Ukraine, but my entire family came from there,” said Grade 8 Maksym Pryhaha. “It’s a beautiful country and it’s not fair how it’s being attacked.”

The terror, people dying and millions on the move — reality students are learning about on the news and in school.

“I disagree with what Putin is doing. I feel Putin should be better,” said Lev Markewcyz, a Grade 4 student.

Standing up and taking part is helping make a difference, the students said.

“It’s just knowing we can do a little of help. We know people there and we just want to show we support them through all this, and they are not alone,” said Grade 8 student Mika Battista.