'Make people smile': Regina family joins in on worldwide 'Spoonville' trend

A Regina family is striving to put smiles on the faces of all who pass by their Albert Park home, by joining in on the worldwide "Spoonville" trend.

Families around the world have been decorating spoons to create "villages" of spoon people in their yards, as a fun activity to do during the pandemic. Regina now has at least four villages.

Lisa Verity, and her daughters have created their own personal Spoonville in their front yard.

“Since COVID-19 and everything hit, we’ve seen a lot more foot traffic in our neighbourhood. So we thought it would be something to catch the eye, hopefully make people smile,” Verity said. “And yes, people have definitely been stopping to take a peek.”

Verity's daughters, seven-year-old Peyton, and five-year-old Emmy, decorated wooden spoons. They then planted them in the front yard, along with spoons decorated by their mom and dad. The Veritys hope friends and family will add to the village’s population by creating "Spoonies" of their own.

Peyton took her time decorating her wooden spoon, and is glad to see people taking notice.

“I hope that they will see it, and want to make more, and add it to our Spoonville,” Peyton said.

The girls love watching from their front window, and seeing the reactions of people who stop to admire the Enchanted Spoonville Forest.

Spoonville towns and villages have been popping up all over the world, and have a huge following on social media. The movement aims to improve the mental health of communities by putting smiles on the faces of those who pass by.