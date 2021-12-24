'Make the best choices' to limit COVID-19 spread over holidays, Ottawa's top doctor urges

Ottawa's top doctor is urging everyone to "do our best to make the best choices" and slow further transmission of COVID-19 over the holidays.

Ottawa Public Health reported a record 698 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Christmas Eve, the third straight day with a record number of cases.

"I understand that these are not easy times,” medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said in a statement on Twitter. “While we hope we can all follow public health measures perfectly, we know this is challenging for many especially during the holidays.

"This holiday season, I am not asking that we be perfect. I am only asking that we do our best to make the best choices when we can, where we can."

Ontario's new COVID-19 capacity restrictions limit indoor gatherings to 10 people, with a maximum of 25 people outdoors.

Ottawa Public Health issued the following guidance for residents to consider over the holidays to reduce transmission:

Keep gatherings as small as possible

Limit the number of people you come into close contact with

Do not participate in all indoor sports and team play for the time being

Do not attend large venues and avoid crowds. If you do choose to attend an event, wear a mask at all times

"I know the holidays this year may not be what many of us had planned but we have come a long way since December 2020," Etches said.

"I see hope in our vaccine coverage rates reducing severe illness, our ability to make good choices to protect each other and our vaccination efforts as a community."

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled to continue through the holidays, and testing clinics will remain open for appointments. With the help of health care workers, pharmacies, volunteers, hospitals, family physicians, Ottawa Public Health has ramped up vaccinations to 20,000 a day this week.

"All hands are on deck and our work will continue through the holidays," Etches said.

"If you are a health care worker who has sacrificed time with family to support Ottawa's COVID response, and you continue to dedicate your time and care, your community thanks you. I thank you."

The medical officer of health says despite the high case rates in Ottawa right now, the community "will persevere."

"We will get to a point one day when COVID-19 will be treated similarly to other respiratory illnesses, but right now we need to focus on slowing further transmission."

SELF-ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS OVER THE HOLIDAYS

This week, Ottawa Public Health updated its guidance with testing capacity at its limit, saying you should assume you have the Omicron variant and self-isolate for 10 days if you develop symptoms or test positive on a rapid-antigen test.

Here is the guidance for individuals and their household contacts to self-isolate.

The individual or anyone in their household has tested positive on a COVID-19 rapid antigen test

The individual or anyone in their household has tested positive on a COVID-19 PCR test

The individual or anyone in their household is experiencing any of the most common symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever; cough (new or worsening); shortness of breath; decrease or loss of taste or smell; extreme fatigue (not related to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 48 hours); myalgia (not related to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 48 hours); nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

Symptomatic individuals must still self-isolate even if testing negative on a rapid antigen test as the tests can produce false negative results.

