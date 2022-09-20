'Makes no sense': Union says SAIT workers need the day off on Sept. 30

Classes have been cancelled at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology for Sept. 30, but workers are still expected to come in, a workers' union says.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) says the school has instructed its workers that they will be working on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation this year – a day that was declared a statutory holiday by the Trudeau government.

Officials call the move "a reversal of its approach last year."

"Even though classes have been cancelled on Sept. 30 so students can engage fully in the national day, workers are being instructed to come to work. It makes no sense," said Bobby-Joe Borodey, AUPE vice-president, who is also chair of the union's human rights committee.

Borodey says the institution took its time in 2021 before it brought the statutory holiday into effect and worries the same situation might be taking place this year.

"AUPE members have been told they can attend truth and reconciliation events, but those events have to be approved by managers and members must be at work before and after the events," said Borodey.

Furthermore, Borodey says the school is ignoring consultation from its own Indigenous stakeholders.

"Those stakeholders said they wanted people to 'use the day,' not a tiny part of the day. SAIT, it seems, thinks truth and reconciliation can be achieved in an hour or so."

AUPE says it wants SAIT to reconsider its decision and allow all employees at the school to have the day off – the same as students.

SAIT officials, in a statement to CTV News on Tuesday, said that classes and labs are indeed closed for Sept. 30, and its employees will "set aside regular duties" to observe the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

"Whether at SAIT, or throughout the city, and to take advantage of the online learning resources available," said Jill Purdy, external content team lead at SAIT.

"To be clear, our leaders have been asked to release employees from their normal duties to engage in development activities in observance of the day. They are free to pursue whatever learnings they desire, and do not require their leader’s approval."

Purdy says SAIT's library and open study spaces will remain open for the day, as will essential services like security and facilities personnel.

"Truth and reconciliation is both a shared and an individual journey, and we encourage all employees to observe the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the manner in which they feel will be most effective — on campus, at home or elsewhere in the city."