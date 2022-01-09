Makeshift warming centre in downtown Barrie shut down

The makeshift warming centre in downtown Barrie, built by members of the homeless community, has been shut down.

Barrie police told CTV News they responded to a complaint at the warming centre on Sunday and that organizers took it down.

It is unclear, at this point, why it was removed.

Andy Stokes, known as Pastor Andy among Barrie's homeless community, and driver behind the makeshift warming centre, took to Facebook on Sunday to explain his side of the story.

It read, "We have been shut down by Barrie police. Pastor Andy was ordered by Barrie police to dismantle and remove all materials.”

It went on to say the group obeyed without incident and that Andy had no further comment on the situation at this time.

Police also confirmed nothing from the warming centre was confiscated and no charges were laid.

The city does not have a warming centre in place to accommodate Barrie’s unhoused at night, prompting a group within the homeless community to build one on Dunlop Street.

It was made up of tarps and a propane tank heating the inside of a gazebo.

Ward 6 councillor Natalie Harris is bringing forward a motion, along with Mayor Jeff Lehman, to Barrie council on Monday to request funding for a warming centre that would service the city for the next three months.

Harris said if council commits to paying half of $28,000, she will ask the County of Simcoe to cover the rest.

That money would pay the wage of a full-time employee at a warming centre.

“This would allow for seven days, every single night to have someone trained from the John Howard Society to staff a warming centre – every night until March,” Harris said on Saturday.

“They already have 40 to 50 volunteers lined up, training and getting them ready to go. We’re working really hard and still looking for a location. We are ready to go but are looking for funding and the space.”

CTV News reached out to Andy for more information and will update the story if it hears back.