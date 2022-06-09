Making a splash: Regina extends outdoor swimming pool hours

The City of Regina has extended operating hours for its outdoor swimming pools.

Regent Pool, Maple Leaf Pool, and Buffalo Meadows Pool opened on Thursday and will have extended hours.

“Starting in June on the weekends the pools will be open 8a.m to 8 p.m,” said Bobbie Selinger, manager of community & recreation programs. “Then starting in July all the pools are open at 8 a.m.”

Elsewhere in Regina, Wascana Pool is currently under construction and is expected to be open in the summer of 2023.

Officials are expecting residents to have an experience like no other at the new pool.

“People will get out and have fun, the new park will have waterslides, it is going to have a whole bunch of play features for people,” said Selinger. “It'll be a brand new experience for people in Regina.”

In addition to extra hours, Selinger said the city decided to offer more programming this year after recieving feedback from residents.

“We have some sports programs that really teach people how to not just sort of go to swimming lessons, but teach them some of the same skills but in a sort of sport environment,” said Selinger.

Meanwhile, lifeguards are advocating safety as the pool season gets underway and are encouraging swimmers to follow all the pool rules listed near the pool.

The list of rules includes:

Showering before swimming

No diving into shallow water

Always checking how deep the water is

No running

City of Regina lifeguard Shayla Pelletier said most accidents come from not checking the depth of the water before jumping in

“I would say the number one cause of drowning that I've seen is they don't check the depth of the pool,” said Pelletier. “So I would make sure before getting in the pool, please check the depth, make sure that you're comfortable with that depth.”

Pelletier adds that parents with young children need to take extra precautions when in the water.

“Since the water is a very unsafe environment when unattended, I would say always be within arm's reach of your child,” said Pelletier. “There is a lifeguard, we are there just in case something does happen.”

Maple Leaf and Buffalo Meadows pools are free admission and anyone can attend while the pool is open.

The City of Regina also reminded residents that if the outdoor public pools are busy, you can also go to the city-owned spray pads.

You can find a list of the outdoor pools and spray pads on the city’s website.