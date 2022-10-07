'Making art more accessible': Art vending machine at Vancouver mall gives local artists a boost

A creative new vending machine has popped up in downtown Vancouver, but it's more of a miniature art gallery than a place to find snacks.

Founder Crystal Lau tells CTV News that the idea for a local art vending machine was born during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have a lot of friends who are artists and there were a lot of restrictions around art galleries and markets. So it was tough for them to feature their work and sell their work," she says.

"I thought this would be a good way to feature artists' work. I think it's about making art more accessible for both the artists and the general public."

Lau launched Vancouver Vending Co. in partnership with Downtown Van – the local business improvement association – less than a month ago, but is already seeing artwork fly off the shelves.

"It's taken off a lot faster than I expected, so a lot of things already sold out and we're looking to restock soon," she says.

Currently, there's one art vending machine set up in the Garden Court of Bentall Centre. But Lau hopes to one day add more.

"I think this one is going to have a bit of a pop-up model where it's going to be at the Bentall Centre for the next three months and then the next location is to be determined," she says.

"I just started out, but the goal is to have more around the city."

The vending machine will feature a rotating selection of local artists as items sell out, and a portion of the proceeds will go back into the business.

"The funds that we make go towards purchasing more art for the machine and donating to local art organizations in Vancouver," says Lau.

One of the biggest challenges facing many artists, Lau says, is that sometimes they don't receive payments right away.

"For this project, to make it more secure and cater to the artists more, I buy all of the artwork upfront from the artists so they don't have inventory sitting in the machine they're waiting to sell."

Lau says the items inside the vending machine range from $1 to $60, with everything from art prints and stickers to earrings and other accessories.

There are about 10 to 15 artists being featured in the project, including Emily Whiting, David Camisa, Rowan Wright and Queer Reads Library.

"A majority of them are queer, trans, BIPOC artists from the community," says Lau.

Lau hopes this project makes it easier for budding artists to showcase their work.

"You don't have to have a crazy portfolio or lots of inventory ready to go to participate," she says.

It also makes art more accessible for those who might be too intimidated to visit an art gallery, Lau adds.

"You can go browse at your own pace and just kind of dip your toes in the local art scene in a way that feels comfortable for you."