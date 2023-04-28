'Making sure that nobody forgets': Recognizing Saskatchewan Missing Persons Week

This year will mark the 10th anniversary of Saskatchewan Missing Persons Week, which will be recognized from May 1-7.

In 2023 the theme is “never forgotten, honouring the missing and supporting their families.”

Dustin Brears from Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers said it’s important to not overlook the significance of the week.

“This week is really important in the province of Saskatchewan because at this point in time we have 137 long-term missing people in the province,” Brears said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

Brears said the week not only brings to attention people who are missing from the province but also highlights initiatives that are ongoing to promote the week.

According to Brears, the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers is an organization with 19 chapters around the province.

“We have 400 volunteered team members, these are all volunteers that have day jobs and families and everything else, but they are trained to a professional level.”

Brears said when someone goes missing in Saskatchewan if organizations like the RCMP see fit they will call in Brears and his group to assist.

“We then respond just like any other emergency agency and we will coordinate and search for the missing individual and hopefully can help in bringing them back to their family,” Brears said.

PREVENTION

Brears said they do presentations in schools around Saskatchewan about search and rescue.

“So if you do get lost we teach you what to do in order to facilitate a successful rescue.”

The organization also credits prevention work done by other groups around the province and Brears said he encourages people to take part in the activities they offer as well.

The week will open on May 1 in Regina with a walk starting at 10:30 a.m. at Wascana Place that will end at the Missing Persons Tree and Bench.

Brears said there will be around 130 flowers planted.

“It’s a good way to kick off the week and bring attention to the partnership,” he said.

On the May 5th weekend Brears said his group will be training up to 60 new search and rescue people in Prince Albert National Park.