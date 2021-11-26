Making your child's COVID-19 vaccine appointment as comfortable as possible

Alberta’s Pfizer vaccine rollout for children age five to 11 years old is underway and the province is providing resources to help make appointments as comfortable as possible.

“Over 60 per cent of kids have a fear of needles, and the good news is there’s lots of evidence-based ways to reduce pain and stress,” Laura Rayner with Alberta Health Services told CTV Morning Live on Friday.

AHS has released its ‘Commitment to Comfort’ initiative, with five main principles, to help parents and caregivers better prepare for their child’s appointment.

Rayner says the first step is to make a plan.

“Kids don’t really like surprises and they tend to be better when they know what’s coming and know what’s happening,” she said.

During the appointment, Rayner says it’s important the child is in an upright sitting position. If they’re young, kids can sit on an adult’s lap in a bear hug or straddle position. For older children, caregivers can sit beside them and hold their hand.

Children can also bring their favourite stuffed animal or blanket to their appointment. To help distract them, AHS says devices will also be allowed so they can listen to music or watch a video.

“With kids specifically in this age group, they have an incredible imagination, so just tapping into that,” said Rayner.

Another tip: the use of positive language.

“We know what we say around kids can really impact their experience of immunization,” said Rayner.

“(Tell them) they’re really doing a good job taking their deep breaths or they’ve done a really good job relaxing their arm.”

Rayner said making the first experience as positive as possible is also important for the following dose, about eight weeks later.

“That’s what they will remember for the next time,” she said.

AHS also suggests using numbing cream, which can be picked up at a pharmacy prior to an appointment.