Malahat delays expected after commercial truck crash
Further traffic disruptions are expected on the Malahat highway on Monday following a single-vehicle crash involving a large commercial truck.
Road contracting company Emcon Services says a fully loaded commercial vehicle was heading southbound around 10:30 a.m. when it crashed into the centre median of the highway near Tunnel Hill, between Goldstream Provincial Park and Langford.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, but the vehicle was not driveable Monday morning.
"It's a reminder: Drive to conditions, drive slowly because we've had to close that highway to get that truck taken off the road," B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said of the crash during a live flood recovery update Monday.
Emcon says work is underway to tow the truck out of the area Monday morning.
Traffic on the Malahat is light, according to Emcon, but the company says some short traffic closures may be needed to finish clearing the site and to re-align the median barriers.
-
B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possibleBritish Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.
-
'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed in fireThe clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.
-
Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspectKingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
-
Stratford Festival reveals the lineup for its 2022 seasonThe Stratford Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, and the play that will mark the grand opening of the Tom Patterson Theatre.
-
Amherstburg to bring back Open Air WeekendsOpen Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality considers property tax increaseThe Halifax Regional Municipality is considering a property tax increase of nearly six per cent.
-
Refinery that supplies most gas used in B.C.'s Lower Mainland halting workThe refinery that supplies most of the gasoline used on the Lower Mainland is pausing operations in Burnaby, B.C., due to a lack of crude oil supply.
-
Man presumed dead in B.C. mudslide identifiedA British Columbia man who was in the midst of moving to Vancouver Island when he was swept away by a mudslide last week has been identified.
-
Nanaimo announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staffThe City of Nanaimo is the latest Vancouver Island municipality to require COVID-19 vaccinations in staff.