Malahat delays expected after commercial truck crash

Further traffic disruptions are expected on the Malahat highway on Monday following a single-vehicle crash involving a large commercial truck.

Road contracting company Emcon Services says a fully loaded commercial vehicle was heading southbound around 10:30 a.m. when it crashed into the centre median of the highway near Tunnel Hill, between Goldstream Provincial Park and Langford.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash, but the vehicle was not driveable Monday morning.

"It's a reminder: Drive to conditions, drive slowly because we've had to close that highway to get that truck taken off the road," B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said of the crash during a live flood recovery update Monday.

Emcon says work is underway to tow the truck out of the area Monday morning.

Traffic on the Malahat is light, according to Emcon, but the company says some short traffic closures may be needed to finish clearing the site and to re-align the median barriers.