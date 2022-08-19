iHeartRadio

Malahat highway reopens after truck carrying live chickens crashes

The scene of the traffic incident on the Malahat highway on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Andy Heslop)

The Malahat highway has reopened after it was closed in both directions for several hours Friday morning after a truck carrying live chickens crashed near the Split Rock lookout.

Travellers were detoured off the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road, while oversized vehicles were being sent through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

"It was a poultry truck that crashed," said Stew Westwood, operations manager with highway maintenance contractor Emcon Services. "It took out a bunch of barriers."

The highway was closed due to the crash around 4 a.m. and reopened around 9 a.m.

