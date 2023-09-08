Malahat highway to see overnight traffic delays through to fall, ministry says

More delays are in store for travellers on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island.

The British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says repair work through the Tunnel Hill area will require single-lane alternating traffic overnight starting Sept. 11.

The reduced traffic flow will be in place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow contractors to work on drainage, grading and paving.

The province says the work is expected to occur four to five nights each week, including some Sunday nights, until the project is complete in the fall.

"Travellers should expect delays of as much as 20 minutes through the site during the overnight work," the ministry said in a release Friday.

"The timing for this construction work was selected during low-traffic times to minimize impact to travellers."

Additional traffic stoppages may occur during daytime hours to allow contractors to move personnel and equipment, according to the ministry.

These brief stoppages will only occur outside of peak travel times, the province said.

The construction work marks the final phase of repairs at the Tunnel Hill site, which was washed out during the atmospheric river flooding in November 2021.

Drivers are reminded to drive according to conditions and observe traffic-management personnel and signage in the area.