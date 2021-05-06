Malahat SkyWalk attraction to open in July

A new sightseeing platform on Vancouver Island is set to open this summer near the Malahat summit.

The 10-storey Malahat SkyWalk is slated to open in July and will give visitors a chance to climb a spiraling tower that overlooks the Saanich Inlet.

On the way down, guests can also opt to take a 20-metre-long spiral slide to reach the forest floor.

"Malahat SkyWalk will provide British Columbians with a new, world-class tourism experience to enjoy right in their own backyard," says SkyWalk general manager Ken Bailey in a release Thursday.

"Local guests will have the opportunity to be the first to visit, giving us the chance to connect with our community," he said. "We want to be something British Columbians are proud of and bring their family and friends to experience."

The Malahat SkyWalk stands 250 metres above sea level. To reach its peak, guests will climb an accessible 600-metre walkway, according to the company.

Once at the top, visitors will have access to a 360-degree views of both the Canada and U.S. coasts, including views of the Saanich Peninsula, Gulf Islands, San Juan Islands and Mt. Baker.

The SkyWalk is located on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation, and the company says that Indigenous stories and culture are an integral part of its design.

Organizers will announce an exact opening date closer to July, depending on several factors, including provincial health orders.

Once the doors open, organizers say the Malahat SkyWalk will be open 365 days a year.