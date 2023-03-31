Malahide Township resident charged in child sexual exploitation investigation
A man from the Township of Malahide has been arrested and charged in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation.
On March 30, members of the OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit searched a residence and seized a number of electronic devices.
As a result, a 57-year-old Malahide Township resident has been charged with the following offences:
- Making child pornography;
- Distributing child pornography- two counts;
- Possession of child pornography;
- Fail to comply with a probation order
In a release, OPP said they would continue to “aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.”
If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
