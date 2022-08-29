Malcolm Gladwell coming to Kitchener

Best-selling author and Waterloo Region native Malcolm Gladwell will be back in the area for an event in the fall.

The Mennonite Central Committee announced that "MCC's Power of Partnership: An Evening with Malcolm Gladwell" will be happening at the Bingemans Conference Centre on Oct. 27.

The event was originally scheduled for fall of 2020 but rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased online at powerofpartnership.ca.

"We are looking forward to discussing the Power of Partnership and how a legacy of partnering with local, on-the-ground organizations can bring peace, dignity and hope to those who need it most," said John Head, MCC Ontario's head director.

Gladwell grew up in Elmira's Mennonite community while his father was a professor at the University of Waterloo.