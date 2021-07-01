Male arrested after grass fires set on Siksika Nation land

RCMP say they have arrested a male in connection with grass fires set on Canada Day that affected areas of “cultural significance" on Siksika Nation land.

According to Mounties, they received reports after 7 a.m. from witnesses who saw a male set grass fires in the area of Map 5A of the Siksika Nation.

Police were able to locate the male suspect and arrest him.

No structures were affected by the fires, however, property damage is described as extensive and includes areas of cultural significance, RCMP said in a statement.

The fires have since been contained, RCMP say. Emergency crews will remain on scene until the fires are extinguished.

Mounties say they continue to investigate the incident alongside the provincial fire investigator.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Siksika Nation is located approximately 95 kilometres east of Calgary.