Male charged with forcible confinement and assault after dispute with parents
Chatham-Kent police have charged a male with forcible confinement and assault after a disturbance with his parents at a residence in Dover Township.
Police responded to the incident early Saturday morning.
Officers learned that the accused male, had followed his mother into the bathroom of the residence where he allegedly assaulted her.
The female attempted to leave the bathroom but the accused stood in the doorway and forcefully kept her cornered in the bathroom.
The accused father attempted to intervene, however, the accused grabbed ahold of him pulling him down and cutting his arm.
Police arrived on scene and attempted to place the accused under arrest when he attempted to pull away from officers.
The accused was eventually arrested and transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters.
The accused has been charged with; two counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and resisting arrest. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing
