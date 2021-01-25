One male has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mississauga this afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash happened near Dixie Road and Winding Trail at around 2:45 p.m.
Police say a male victim suffered critical injuries and has been taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
Dixie Road is closed in both directions between Burnhamthorpe Road East and Winding Trail.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
