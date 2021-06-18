Male cyclist struck and killed in Brampton, police say

A man in his 60s is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle last night in Brampton, local police say.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the corner of Highway 50 and Queen Street East at 11:35 p.m. Thursday for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a man in his 60s suffering from critical injuries.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Police closed the intersection until about 3 a.m. to conduct an investigation.