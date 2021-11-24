Male dies after getting injured at Saint John, N.B. work site: Saint John police

The Saint John Police Force says a male has died after injuring himself at a work site on the west side of Saint John, N.B.

At approximately 9:16 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a work site for an "industrial incident."

Police say the injured male was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Saint John Police Force's Major Crime Unit is working with Worksafe NB to investigate the incident.