Man found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the case

Police are looking for help in the suspicious death of a man found in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at 163 Avenue and 103 Street at 7:22 a.m.

The man was already dead inside the vehicle.

An autopsy was completed Thursday and the victim was identified as 31-year-old Kalab Kitil.

His death was ruled a homicide, but police did not release the cause of death "for investigative reasons."

Edmonton Police Service confirmed Kitil in 2014 was charged in connection to a homicide.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious involving a white SUV in the area between the 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday is to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.