Male found dead near Kitchener park

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the body of a male was found Thursday in Kitchener.

Officers cordoned off an area at Hofstetter Park, close to Cameo Drive and King Street East, in the early afternoon.

Police tweeted out just before 7 p.m. that investigators were “working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.”

They also added that there is no concern for public safety and there will be an increased police presence in the area of Hofstetter Park.