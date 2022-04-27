Male found injured in downtown Guelph dies

Guelph police say a male who was found injured on a downtown street has been pronounced dead in hospital.

Police media relations coordinator Scott Tracey said emergency services were called to Yarmouth Street shortly before noon for a report of a male who’d been found on the street with “obvious injuries.”

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Yarmouth Street was closed for an investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 7 p.m. police issued a release saying they did not suspect foul play in the male's death.

Police said there were many people the area who observed the injured male. Anyone who is having difficulty is encouraged to contact Victim Services Wellington at 519-824-1212, ext. 7304, or via email at victim@vswguelph.on.ca

Yarmouth Street in Downtown #Guelph remains closed for an ongoing investigation. An injured male was located on the street and has been taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. More will be released when available. -st pic.twitter.com/Jc3quWAK3Z