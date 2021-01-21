Police are investigating after a male was found unconscious in northeast Kitchener on Thursday.

According to a Twitter post, he was found in the area of Victoria Street North and Frederick Street with "significant injuries."

Police later clarified that the person was found outside of a gas station in the area at around 6:30 a.m. by an employee.

A spokesperson said that the person suffered facial injuries and that police are now investigating what caused them.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area throughout the night or early morning to call them. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.